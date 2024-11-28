PM Narendra Modi Has Taken Country To Greater Heights: Anupam Kher | Exclusive

Anupam Kher is one of the Bollywood celebrities who has always been vocal about his ideologies. Even though he never joined any political party, many have associated him with the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ). It is partly due to his wife being elected as a BJP MP for two consecutive terms from Chandigarh between 2014 and 2024. In an interview with Republic's Suyesha Savant, Kher delved into why he admires PM Narendra Modi as he touched upon the nationalism of today's generation and his keenness to speak about India on any important matter of national interest.

'The way PM Modi has represented the country worldwide is unbelievable'

Anupman Kher stressed that people often slot others by ascribing them certain tags which is why he has been thought to associate with a political party or its ideology. He maintained that he likes to speak about issues that concern India and would continue to do so. He also admitted that he is "smart enough" now not to talk about certain topics.

"People like to slot you. When you talk about the country, they say you are political because people want to feel comfortable with themselves. If I admire a leader who is taking my country to greater heights, I think it is a brilliant feeling. I was taught to tell the truth, however discomforting it may be. I want to be popular with myself first then the rest of the world. I am smart enough now to talk about certain things but I have also spoken many times about the country," Kher said.

He added that since he talks about how India has become a significant player in global politics under PM Modi's leadership, people think of him as a "BJP guy".

"People say 'Oh he is talking about this party or his wife was a BJP MP so he a BJP kind of a guy. But I have been raised as a Hindu. I have been raised among the chants of Hanuman Chalisa and Mahamrityunjaya chants. I am a religious person in terms that I pray every day. I respect all religions. I speak about India freely and it makes a difference to a lot of people. We need to speak about our country. India is an emerging and amazing power and why is it that way? In the last ten years, certain things have happened. The way Mr Narendra Modi has represented the country worldwide is unbelievable. I love it when G20 or SAARC happens and he is standing in the center in the pictures. When did that happen last?" Kher shared expressing pride in how India is advancing on the international level under the current political regime.

Kher further shared, "If I have admiration for a leader who has been elected democratically, people confuse it with 'Oh he has a certain line of thought'. I will always want to speak about my country. India is 8 years older than me. India was born in 1947 and I was born in 1955. We have both grown up together. We have seen ups and downs of the country. I am very protective of my country."

Anupam Kher says today's generation is very patriotic