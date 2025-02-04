PR To Hooliganism? Veer Pahariya 'Fans' Attack Standup Comic For Jokes On Sky Force Actor, Latter Claims CCTV Footage Denied

Veer Pahariya has been trending on social media before and since his film Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar , hit the big screens. While the Republic Day release has managed to become the first ₹100 crore Hindi grosser of 2025, Veer's PR has been called out for "spamming" social media with his videos and interview clippings. Many trolls have also attacked the young actor, as jokes made out at his expense continue to trend.

Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force | Image: X

In a surprising turn of events, Veer's fans allegedly assaulted a stand-up comic for taking jibes at him at a show in Solapur recently.

Standup coming alleges harassment by Veer Pahariya 'fans'

Pranit More, who is popular for including trending celebrities and movies in his sets, was allegedly beaten up by a person named Tanveer Shaikh and his gang who threatened him after his showing by saying, "Agli baar Veer Pahariya baba pe joke maarke dikha."

More's team shared in a post on social media that they are being denied CCTV footage which is a piece of key evidence to back their claims. They said that the Mumbai Police is not helping them in the matter and urged swift action.

Veer denies involvement in alleged attack

Veer Pahariya has denied involvement in the alleged attack on comedian Pranit More after his show in Solapur, Maharashtra. After Pranit's team put out a post claiming that he was beaten up by a "gang" for making jokes on Veer, the young Bollywood star put out a clarification stating he condemns violence against anyone.