Prateik Babbar Not In 'Good Terms' With Family, Has Not Invited Father, Brother To Wedding With Priya Banerjee

Pateik Babbar is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Priya Banerjee. The couple has been dating for over four years and got engaged last year. Their special day will see close friends in attendance, but not the grooms's family. Prateik's brother Aarya has confirmed that they have not been on good terms and thus the Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na fame has not extended them an invitation for his wedding.

Why has Prateik Babbar not invited his family to his wedding?

Prateik Babbar is the son of actor and politican Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil. In several media interviews, the actor has confessed that he shares a strained relationship with his father and alleged that he spent ‘most time’ with his ‘other family’. Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar are Prateik's paternal half-siblings.



A file photo of Prateik Babbar and his girlfriend | Image: X

In a statment, Aarya confirmed that the family is feuding for the last 6 months and that he doesn’t know the reason behind the actor distancing himself from the family on the occasion. As per IANS, he said, “Prateik, my little brother, is getting married, and yet, as a family, we, the Babbars, haven’t been invited. It’s heartbreaking and deeply painful for all of us. I don’t understand why he has chosen to distance himself from our side of the family, especially when we believed we had worked so hard to mend and strengthen our bond. Perhaps we didn’t do enough”.

Prateik Babbar's step-brother find virtual way of congratulating him

In the same conversation, Aarya further mentioned, “In a time when everything is virtual, I have decided to take a virtual route to express our love and best wishes. On behalf of our entire family, mom, dad, and Huhi, have made a special stand-up video on my YouTube channel, BabbarSaab, titled Babbar toh Shaadi Karte Rehte Hai? This is my lighter way of reaching out, hoping to bring a smile to his face and maybe even a little warmth to his heart. No matter what, we will always be family”.



Prateik Babbar with his father Raj Babbar | Image: X

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee will have a traditional wedding. This is the actor’s second wedding, he was earlier married to Sanya Sagar. The two tied the knot in 2019. However, their marriage didn’t last for a long time as they announced divorce in 2023.