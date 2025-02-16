Search icon
Updated 10:07 IST, February 16th 2025

Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee Make First Appearance After Wedding, Newlyweds Pose Hand-in-Hand Amid Family Feud

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee tied the knot on February 14. A day later the newlyweds stepped out for an intimate dinner date in the city.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee step out for a dinner date | Image: Instagram

Valentine's 2025 was extra special for Prateik Babbar who tied the knot with Priya Banerjee on the occasion. The newlyweds stepped out on an intimate dinner a day after their wedding and a video of the same is now viral. Their outing comes amid rumours of the actor not being on good terms with his family members, as a consequence of which his father Raj Babbar did not attend the wedding ceremony.

Prateik Babbar's post-Valentine's outing with wife Priya Banerjee 

After years of being in a relationship, Prateik Babbar tied the knot with Priya Banerjee on Valentine's Day. A day later, the couple was spotted outside an eatery in Mumbai. The newlyweds twinned in black as they posed for the paparazzi hand-in-hand.
 

Prateik donned a casual look for the outing. He wore a white shirt paired with a denim and black sweater. Priya complimented him with a white shirt, denim and a black blazer. Videos of the couple interacting with the paparazzi members are now viral online.

Why did Prateik Babbar not invite his family to his wedding?

Prateik Babbar is the son of actor and politician Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil. In several media interviews, the actor has confessed that he shares a strained relationship with his father and alleged that he spent ‘most time’ with his ‘other family’. Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar are Prateik's paternal half-siblings.

In a statement, Aarya confirmed that the family has been feuding for the last 6 months and that he doesn’t know the reason behind the actor distancing himself from the family on the occasion. As per IANS, he said, “Prateik, my little brother, is getting married, and yet, as a family, we, the Babbars, haven’t been invited. It’s heartbreaking and deeply painful for all of us. I don’t understand why he has chosen to distance himself from our side of the family, especially when we believed we had worked so hard to mend and strengthen our bond. Perhaps we didn’t do enough”.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 10:07 IST, February 16th 2025

