Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee Make First Appearance After Wedding, Newlyweds Pose Hand-in-Hand Amid Family Feud

Valentine's 2025 was extra special for Prateik Babbar who tied the knot with Priya Banerjee on the occasion. The newlyweds stepped out on an intimate dinner a day after their wedding and a video of the same is now viral. Their outing comes amid rumours of the actor not being on good terms with his family members, as a consequence of which his father Raj Babbar did not attend the wedding ceremony.

Prateik Babbar's post-Valentine's outing with wife Priya Banerjee

After years of being in a relationship, Prateik Babbar tied the knot with Priya Banerjee on Valentine's Day. A day later, the couple was spotted outside an eatery in Mumbai. The newlyweds twinned in black as they posed for the paparazzi hand-in-hand.



Prateik donned a casual look for the outing. He wore a white shirt paired with a denim and black sweater. Priya complimented him with a white shirt, denim and a black blazer. Videos of the couple interacting with the paparazzi members are now viral online.

Why did Prateik Babbar not invite his family to his wedding?

Prateik Babbar is the son of actor and politician Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil. In several media interviews, the actor has confessed that he shares a strained relationship with his father and alleged that he spent ‘most time’ with his ‘other family’. Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar are Prateik's paternal half-siblings.