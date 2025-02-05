Priyanka Chopra Channels Her Inner Desi Girl At Brother Siddharth’s Haldi Ceremony With Mother-In-Law Denise, Mom Madhu

Priyanka Chopra is in India for her brother Siddharth’s pre-wedding festivities. Her brother is all set to marry his girlfriend Neelam Upadhyay and several pictures, videos from their haldi ceremony have gone viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother haldi ceremony pictures go viral

From the bunch of pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen in a yellow bright lehenga. In the video clip, the actress is spotted greeting the paps with a namaste from inside her car. Priyanka and her mother-in-law Denise Miller Jonas were twinning.

In one video, She was vibing to peppy Bollywood songs including Maahi Ve and Chaiyya Chaiyya with the bride and groom. Several other pictures also went viral on Instagram.

Priyanka's brother's haldi ceremony | Source: Instagram

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, earlier, shared inside glimpses from a puja with which the pre-wedding festivities began. In one , Priyanka can be seen talking to the guests. The caption read, "A divine start to the wedding festivities!May Mata Rani bless the couple @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya with happiness, love, and prosperity. Blessed to have family and friends around for this auspicious start."

All about Siddharth Chopra and his bride-to-be Neelam Upadhyay

Siddharth Chopra is the younger brother of Priyanka Chopra and is no stranger to the limelight himself. The 35-year-old is an entrepreneur and has chosen a profession different from her sister. He has been previously engaged two times before. In 2014, he was reported to have exchanged rings with Kanika Mathur, but unfortunately, the romance did not last long and the couple called off the relationship. In 2019 again, Siddharth found love in Ishita Kumar. The couple had a lavish roka ceremony attended by Priyanka Chopra and other family members. However, this too did not last long.

Filel photo of Siddharth and Neelam | Source: Instagram