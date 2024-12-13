Priyanka Chopra Is 'Very Close' To Signing A Bollywood Movie In 2025: I Really Miss The Dancing

Priyanka Chopra made a power-pack appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in a white dramatic gown. The actress surely left her fans in awe with her stylish appearance, but more than that it was her interview at became the talk of the town, particularly in India. During the interview, she talked about signing an Indian film soon. It has been years since Priyanka dazzled the big screens with an Indian movie. The actress was last seen in The White Tiger in 2021 and since then she has been working for the American TV series and Hollywood movies.

Priyanka Chopra 'miss the dancing' more than anything

During the interaction at the Red Sea Film Festival 2024, Priyanka talked about signing a movie in India. She said, "I take my roots wherever I go. It's a part of my family, it's a part of my upbringing. India has always been in my heart, Indian films will always be a part of my heart. I am very close to deciding on doing one next year, so keep your fingers crossed. Send good vibes that it works out and that I actually end up doing one next year. I really miss the dancing more than anything.”

Soon after the video from the film festival went viral, Indian fans started speculating that she was talking about signing Krrish 4. A user wrote, "Krrish 4 Thank you Ma'am". another wrote, "Ya its Krrish 4".

(Priyanka Chopra at Red Sea Film Festival | Image: Instagram)

What can be the project Priyanka Chopra is signing in Bollywood?