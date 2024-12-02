Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Watch Moana 2 With Malti Marie On 6th Wedding Anniversary, Gorge On Pizza

Though global sensation Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been quite busy for some time because of their professional commitments, yet the adorable couple celebrated their wedding anniversary together. The couple were in London with their daughter Malti, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with a Moana watch party.

Priyanka-Nick’s Moana 2 watch party with daughter Malti

Rohini Iyer shares a great relationship with Priyanka Chopra and she took to Instagram stories and shared glimpses with Moana 2 movie and pizza. Rohini expressed her gratitude to the actress and also shared that she met PC’s daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She wrote, “Thank you @priyankachopra for today. Had a wonderful time watching Moana 2 and meeting my lil darling Malti.”

Post of Rohini Iyer | Source: Instagram

In another picture, Rohini could be seen posing with Priyanka and Nick Jonas. The couple stood behind her with smiles on their faces. Nick wore a green shirt paired with cargo pants, while Priyanka wore a checkered tie-shirt dress. Moana 2-themed decor could be seen hanging from the ceiling while multiple pizza boxes were visible in the background.

Post of Rohini Iyer | Source: Instagram

In another picture, a selfie of Priyanka Chopra and Rohini Iyer was also shared. The caption read, “I love you @priyankachopra. Thank you for being you and for always being there.”

Post of Rohini Iyer | Source: Instagam

What’s next for Priyanka Chopra?

Apart from Citadel Season 2, Priyanka Chopra has project named Bluff. It will feature the actor in the role of a former female pirate. The Prime Video film hails from Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. It is directed by Frank E Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini.

File photo of Priyanka Chopra | Source: IMDb