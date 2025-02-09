'Priyanka, Parineeti Ek Bhi Photo Mein...': Eagle-eyed Fans Have Another Reason To Speculate Fallout Between Chopra Sisters

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made a brief appearance at the wedding ceremony of Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth. This came amid the rumours of a feud between the families. For the unversed, the Fashion actress skipped her sister's wedding in Udaipur in September 2023 and Parineeti did not attend the pre-wedding festivities of Siddharth in Mumbai. Amid this, Parineeti's mother has shared inside photos of the wedding ceremony, which have sparked more rumours of a feud.

Parineeti Chopra's mother shares inside photos from Siddharth's wedding

On January 9, days after the wedding ceremony, Parineeti's mother Reena Chopra took to her Instagram account to share inside photos from her nephew's wedding. In the photos, eagle-eyed fans made an observation that further fuelled the rumours of a feud between the sisters. The post contained snippets from the pre-wedding ceremonies.



Social media users noticed that there were no photos with both the sisters in frame. Observers argued that photos that featured Parineeti did not have Priyanka and vice versa. However, the sisters and the other members of the family are yet to react to the news.

Priyanka Chopra participates in wedding rituals for her brother

Priyanka Chopra has been a perfect sister at her brother Siddharth Chopra's recently conducted wedding to his long-term ladylove Neelam Upadhyaya. In a recently uploaded post by the Desi Girl, she can be seen performing the gathbandhan. The clip features her tying the knot tight with full enthusiasm. Having some fun with the ritual, the diva can be heard saying, "Kas ke... Zor se...Dum laga ke haisha". After that, the video goes on to show the pheras. The post further includes snippets from other rituals from the much-talked-about wedding such as varmala, the baraat, and the pheras.