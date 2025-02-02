Priyanka Chopra Takes A Break From SSMB29 Shoot, Arrives In Mumbai For Brother Siddharth's Wedding | WATCH

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India and has reportedly commenced the shoot for SSMB 29. The actress has been in Hyderabad since January 16 and is working on the film that features Mahesh Babu. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli. On February 2, the actress was spotted arriving at a private airport in Mumbai, reportedly to attend her brother's wedding.

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai

On February 2, Priyanka Chopra was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport. The actress donned a casual, all-white look for the travel. The Citadel actress greeted the paparazzi stationed at the airport and wished them well.

According to paparazzo Manav Manglani, Priyanka is in town to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities. The actress was spotted alone, without her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas. For the uninitiated, the actress also attended her brother's engagement in 2024 alone.

When Priyanka Chopra attended her brother Siddharth's engagement in Mumbai

Priyanka was in India for her brother Siddharth’s pre-wedding festivities, which kick-started with a dinner reception on August 23. On August 26 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a video from inside the Hastakshar ceremony of her brother. She shared the video along with a photo of the newlyweds blessing them good luck for the next chapter of their life. She also shared that the ceremony took place on the birthday of their late father.