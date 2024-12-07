Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 2: Allu Arjun Starrer Sweeps Lifetime Earnings Of Part 1

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Hindi Collection: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer is performing well in all spheres at the box office. The movie did witness a major drop in the collection on the second day in India and worldwide but it's not stopping the movie from breaking records at the box office. After India and Worldwide, the movie did exceptionally well in the Hindi dubbed version. Sukumar's directorial has surpassed the lifetime business of the first instalment - Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 box office collection (Hindi) day 2

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 witnessed a drop of 50 per cent on the second day at the Hindi box office. However, still it managed to zoom past the ₹100 crore mark in just two days, which in itself is phenomenal. On the second day, the movie earned ₹55 crore at the Hindi box office. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹125.3 crore at the box office in Hindi. Interestingly, the second instalment has crossed the lifetime business of Pushpa which grossed ₹108 crore net.

Not just this, Pushpa 2's second-day business in Hindi is more than that of the Telugu version (the original) which tells us that the movie is performing well in the North India belt as compared to the other parts.

(A poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: Instagram)

How much will Pushpa 2 earn on the first Saturday?