Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:04 IST, December 9th 2024

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 4: Allu Arjun Starrer Beats Jawan AGAIN, Mints ₹285.7 Cr

Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer poses as one of the biggest threats to Jawan's box office record.

Pushpa 2 Hindi box office collection day 4 | Image: X

Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun starrer is busy raking in money and recording both at the same time at the box office. In just four days, the movie amassed ₹529.45 crore domestically, becoming the first Indian movie to achieve the milestone. Interestingly, more than Telugu, the Hindi version is minting the money. Just like the opening day, the movie has dethroned Jawan's opening weekend record in Hindi.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Hindi box office collection day 2

Jawan's Hindi version had scored ₹252.08 crore in the opening weekend, while the total was ₹286.16 crore in India. Pushpa 2 has now surpassed Jawan's Hindi record as it minted ₹285.7 crore which is 0.46 crore less than Jawan's domestic collection. On Sunday, Pushpa 2 earned ₹85 crore at the Hindi box office. The movie witnessed an overall 84.25 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, December 8, with the maximum reported in Pune (91.75 per cent).

Pushpa 2 has claimed the title of biggest first weekend total ever in Hindi. This is also the first time when a South Indian movie has crossed ₹200 crore net weekend in Hindi.

(A poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: Instagram)

Seeing the trend, Pushpa 2 is unlikely to stop after potentially the record-breaking opening weekend. With no release for the next two weeks, the movie is going to enjoy its run in the theatres and might be eyeing the mighty amount of all times.

(Posters of Pushpa 2 and Jawan | Image: Instagram)

Pushpa 2 The Rule is eyeing ₹1000 crore in opening week

In just four days, the movie has earned over ₹500 crore in India, and if everything goes well then by the end of the first week, Pushpa 2 might reach ₹1000 crore mark, shattering the records in Indian cinema. While it is around ₹200 crore away to reach the mighty ₹1000 crore club worldwide.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:04 IST, December 9th 2024

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.