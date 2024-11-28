Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actress Sonnalli Seygall Welcomes First Child, A Baby Girl With Husband Ashesh

Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Ashehsh Sajnani in June 2023. The couple announced their pregnancy in August this year. They have now embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed their baby girl.

Sonnalli Seygall welcomes baby girl



Actress Sonnalli Seygall, known for films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Jai Mummy Di, has welcomed her first bundle of joy – a baby girl with her restaurateur-husband Ashesh Sajnani. A source close to IANS confirmed that Sonnalli delivered her baby on Wednesday evening at the Surya Hospital in Santacruz. She had a normal delivery. The mother-daughter duo are doing good.



A file photo of Sonnalli Seygall flaunting her baby bump with husband Ashesh | Image: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

A spokesperson for the proud parents says, “Sonnalli and Ashesh are overjoyed with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing fine. It’s the most special day of their lives and they are filled with gratitude for all the love that has come their way. “

When Sonnalli Seygall announced her pregnancy

Sonnalli and Ashesh got married in June last year, and in August this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. She shared the news about her pregnancy on her social media, "From beer bottles to baby bottles. Ashesh's life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1. Now eating for 2! Meanwhile, Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother. Overjoyed & grateful. Keep us in your prayers. December 2024 coming.”