Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:42 IST, February 5th 2025

Qubool Hai! Pakistani Actors Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani Tie The Knot, Share Dreamy Wedding Photos

Mawra Hocane surprised fans by sharing romantic photos from her wedding with Ameer Gilani. They tied the knot on February 5.

Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani married on February 5 | Image: Mawra Hocane/Instagram

Sanam Teri Kasam star Mawra Hocane and Pakistani star Ameer Gilani in a dreamy ceremony. Photos from their blessed union have gone viral on social media with netizens congratulating the celebrity couple on their union. According to the post shared by Mawra, the couple tied the knot on February 5. Their wedding photos were as dreamy as they come. The newlyweds looked lost in each other's eyes and their love shone through in the images. 

Mawra and Ameer look lost in each other's eyes in wedding photos

Mawra Hocane made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) and her Pakistani film debut two years later with Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2. She currently features in the hit Pakistani serial Jafaa, in which she plays the role of a doctor. On her wedding day, she looked stunning in a light blue embroidered lehenga. Ameer Gilani looked dashing in a black kurta-pajama.

The hashtag ‘Mawra Ameer Ho Gayi’ also trended on social media as their wedding photos surfaced and went viral.
 

The newlyweds did their wedding shoot at a fort. The photos saw them hugging and lost in each other's eyes. "Bohat hi piyaaray dono Mashallah (sic)," commented a social media user. Another one wrote, "Congratulations and best wishes." 

Mawra and Ameer's relationship: Co-stars to husband and wife

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have shared the screen in Pakistani television serials like Sabaat and Neem. Their chemistry was always a hit among their fans. Their social media posts and public appearances together fueled dating rumours over the years, though neither of them confirmed or denied their relationship. However, fans continued to ship them as a couple. 

Now, they have taken the next step in their relationship and shared the joyous news with the fans on social media, with the caption, "and in the middle of chaos… I found you BISMILLAH 5.2.25 (sic)."

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:59 IST, February 5th 2025

Recommended

Delhi Election: AAP Rejects Exit Polls, BJP Says Hint at Change
Election News
BREAKING LIVE: BJP Likely For Upset Win In Delhi, Predicts Poll of Polls
Election News
Nimrat Deserves Apology: Internet Reacts To Aish's B'day Wish For Abhi
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh: PM Modi Takes Boat Ride at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Matrize Exit Poll Predicts Major Drop In AAP’s Vote Share From 2020
India News
BREAKING: BJP Edge Over AAP In Exit Polls, No Gain For Congress
India News
Did XO Kitty Actor Ok Taec-yeon Propose In Paris? Here's The Truth
Entertainment News
Trump and Musk's Actions are Shaking the Foundations of US Democracy
World News
Priyanka Goes Full Desi At Brother’s Haldi With MIL Denise, Mom Madhu
Entertainment News
Trump’s Statement On Iran Says ‘Want It To Be A Successful Country...'
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: