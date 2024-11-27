R Madhavan Looks Back When Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Flopped: Had Gone To All Temples...

R. Madhavan’s gripping social drama Hisaab Barabar, produced by Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp, had its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 26, 2024. During the promotional interview for the same, 90s Chocolate Boy opened up about his iconic movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which was re-released in August this year to mark its 25th anniversary. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Madhavan and Dia Mirza.

R Madhvan went heartbroken when RHTDM failed at the Box Office

Speaking to ANI, R Madhavan shared how heartbroken he felt when the movie flopped during its initial release but said he was happy it eventually became a classic. He said, “When it first released, it didn't do well; it was a flop. So I remember being heartbroken. I had gone to all the temples and made sure I had left no stone unturned to make the film the way it was supposed to, but it was heartbreaking.”

The actor also expressed that it feels wonderful that the film was re-released after 25 years and earned more than it did during its original run.

RHTDM movie scenes | Image: X

He added, “Little did I realize that fortune and fate had a big story for me. It (re) released after 25 years and made more money than it did originally. It's wonderful to be recognised for doing a film 25 years later.”

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was released in 2001. The romantic drama, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was a remake of his own Tamil film Minnale, released in the same year. A couple of years ago, rumours surfaced online that the makers of the film were planning to make a sequel. In 2020, Madhavan refuted the rumours of a sequel to RHTDM.

R Madhavan says ‘romance on the train’ is lucky for him

The Shaitaan actor also shared an interesting observation about his movies, revealing that whenever he performed "romance on the train," those films performed exceptionally well.

"Whenever I have done romance on the train, the films have done really well. Alai Payuthey, which was my first film with Mani Ratnam, the original of Saathiya, and from there to Tanu Weds Manu--wherever we had trained, the film has done well for us," he said.

R Madhavan | Image: X