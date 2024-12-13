Published 22:16 IST, December 13th 2024
Radhika Apte Quietly Welcomes 1st Baby With Benedict Taylor, Breastfeeds Newborn During Work Meet
In October, Radhika Apte debuted her baby bump as she attended the screening of her upcoming film Sister Midnight at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival.
Radhika Apte quietly welcomed her first child with husband Benedict Taylor. The Scared Games actress posted a photo on Instagram in which she was seen breastfeeding the newborn while on a remote work call. She captioned her candid snap, "First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast (sic)."
Radhika shares first picture with her newborn
After Radhika shared the news of her baby's arrival on Instagram, her post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages. Tillotama Shome, Divyenndu, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Mona Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Tisca Chopra, Ira Dubey and many more congratulated the new mom on social media with loving messages. In her post, Radhika also tagged her partner, musician Benedict Taylor.
In the photo shared by Radhika, she was seen on a remote work call as she breastfed her newborn. Her candid expressions stole the limelight and were liked by several social media users.
When Radhika made her surprise pregnancy announcement
Radhika Apte, who had not officially announced her pregnancy, shared several pictures from the red carpet at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival in October and wrote in the caption, “‘SISTER MIDNIGHT’ UK Premier #lff2024 @britishfilminstitute @film4 @altitudefilmuk @deathpunkbaby @sfsordal @griffinpicsltd @wellingtonfilms.” The actor, best known for starring in films such as Badlapur, Phobia, Lust Stories, Andhadhun and Vikram Vedha, tied the knot with Taylor, a British violinist and composer, in 2012.
