Radhika Apte Quietly Welcomes 1st Baby With Benedict Taylor, Breastfeeds Newborn During Work Meet

Radhika Apte quietly welcomed her first child with husband Benedict Taylor. The Scared Games actress posted a photo on Instagram in which she was seen breastfeeding the newborn while on a remote work call. She captioned her candid snap, "First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast (sic)."

Radhika Apte shared first photo as a newborn | Image: Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika shares first picture with her newborn

After Radhika shared the news of her baby's arrival on Instagram, her post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages. Tillotama Shome, Divyenndu, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Mona Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Tisca Chopra, Ira Dubey and many more congratulated the new mom on social media with loving messages. In her post, Radhika also tagged her partner, musician Benedict Taylor.

Radhika Apte at 2024 BFI London Film Festival | Image: Radhika Apte/Instagram

In the photo shared by Radhika, she was seen on a remote work call as she breastfed her newborn. Her candid expressions stole the limelight and were liked by several social media users.

When Radhika made her surprise pregnancy announcement