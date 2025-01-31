Raha Can't Do Without Both Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt, Video Of Ralia's Munchkin Breaks The Internet

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: The actor couple was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai on January 31. They were accompanied by their toddler Raha Kapoor who was resting on Ranbir's shoulder. However, the 2-year-old could not take her eyes off her mother. A video of the same is now viral.

Raha Kapoor kisses mom Alia Bhatt, video goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jetted off from Mumbai on January 31. The couple was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai - Kalina. However, it was their daughter Raha Kapoor who stole the show.



In the video, Ranbir can be seen coming out of his car with Raha Kapoor in his arms. Alia Bhatt follows them as they enter the airport. While Raha is seen enjoying the company of her father, she calls out of her mother and can be seen kissing her.

Ranbir Kapoor takes time off Ramayana shoot for daddy duties

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been busy shooting for their next movie together Love & War. A few days ago, they were seen playing with their daughter. On January 14, while Alia was sweating out playing padel with friends, including Aditya Seal, Ranbir was busy playing with Raha outside the court. The adorable moment between the father-daughter duo went viral on the internet.