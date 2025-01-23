Search icon
Published 14:49 IST, January 23rd 2025

Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced For 3 Months Imprisonment In Cheque Bounce Case; Non-bailable Warrant Issued: Report

The Mumbai courts have issued a non-bailable warrant in Ram Gopal Varma's name.

A file photo of Ram Gopal Varma. | Image: Instagram

Ram Gopal Varma has reportedly been sentenced to 3 months of imprisonment in a cheque bounce case on Tuesday, January 21. Media reports suggest that after hearing the case for around seven years, the Mumbai courts have issued a non-bailable warrant in his name.

(This is a developing copy).

Updated 14:49 IST, January 23rd 2025

