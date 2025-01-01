Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Ring In 2025 With Heartfelt Family Hugs And Fireworks Light Up The Sky | Photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adorable couples in B-Town. This year both celebrated the festivities with their loved ones. When the clock struck midnight, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt joined their family members in raising a toast to the year that passed and wishing good luck for the New Year 2025. The couple decided to twin in black for the celebration along with little star Raha while posed with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and others. The photos are now going viral.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's New Year celebration

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in the New Year with a close-knit family celebration. The couple enjoyed a cosy gathering as they welcomed 2025 together. Neetu Kapoor soon shared a few snapshots from the evening on her Instagram. The first photo featured a heartwarming family shot of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara Sahni.

Alia and Ranbir also posed happily for the camera. For the occasion, they both wore matching black outfits. Alia opted for a little black dress and high heels, while Ranbir looked sharp in a black shirt and matching trousers. In another photo, Ranbir carried their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in his arms as she stayed cosy with him. Neetu Kapoor was accompanied by Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, who looked stunning in a red outfit.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister shares the inside pictures of their intimate celebration

Bollywood wife Riddhima shared a series of pictures from the New Year celebration. Along with the photos, she wrote, “The party’s just begun, and 2025 is ready to shine! #NewYearVibes” and wished her Instagram followers, “Happy New Year Insta Fam.”