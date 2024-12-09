Ranbir Kapoor's First Look As Air Force Pilot In Love And War Goes Viral?

Love And War: The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is one of the most anticipated movies of all time. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. While details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is reported that the male leads of the movie will play the role of Air Force officers. Keeping up with this, a fake photo of the Barfi actor is now doing rounds on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor's look from Love And War viral

On December 9, a photo of Ranbir Kapoor dressed as an Air Force pilot began circulating online. However, the photo is not actually from the movie and seems to have been created artificially. Ranbir can be seen with a fake moustache in the photo, a look he has confirmed to have in the film.



Ranbir Kapoor's viral photo | Image: Instagram

The photo comes after Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal recently visited Jodhpur air base. On October 30, a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal walking together went viral online. The actors were spotted in casual outfits at the Jodhpur airport. While the purpose of their visit remains unknown, social media users suspect that the actors arrived in the Blue City to prepare for Love and War.

Love And War release date postponed