Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Follows In Pushpa's Suit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Planning Trilogy

Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 and 2024 were all about Animal's success. While the movie received severe backlash not just from the audience, but also from a section of Indian cinema. However, still, Ranbir and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga stood tall and didn't shelve the sequel, Animal Park. The movie marked Ranbir's biggest blockbuster of his career, minting over ₹900 crore worldwide. And it was anticipated that Animal Park would add another feather to his already full cap. Speaking of which, the actor has shared an update on the sequel during a recent interview.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to have two sequels?

In a recent interview with Deadline Hollywood, Ranbir revealed that Animal Park will go on the floors in 2027. He shared that director Vanga is currently busy with another project, so that's why they will return to Animal set in 2027. He further shared that Vanga is planning to add a third sequel to Animal. The second installment will mark Ranbir's dual role.

"The director is making another film right now. We should start that film in 2027. He just kind of flirted with what he really wanted to do with the movie. He wants to make it over three parts. The second part is called Animal Park. We’ve been sharing ideas from the first film itself, and how he wants to take the story forward. It’s very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist. So, an extremely exciting project and extremely original director and very excited to be part of it,” Ranbir was quoted saying.

(A still from Animal | Image: IMDb)

Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for Ramayana?

Not just Vanga, even Ranbir is busy shooting for his next project Ramayana, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. During the Red Sea International Film Festival, the actor finally opened up about the project and called the mythological epic "greatest story ever". He further shared that the movie will be made in two parts, while the first will be released in 2026.

(A still from Brahmastra | Image: IMDb)