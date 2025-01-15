Ranbir Takes Time Off Ramayana Shoot For Daddy Duty, Video Of Him Playing With Raha While Alia Enjoys Padel Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been busy shooting for their next movie together Love & War. A few days ago, they were seen preparing for the scene together sans Vicky Kaushal. Besides this, Ranbir is also shooting for Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana in Mumbai. However, they took the time off from their busy schedule to make Tuesday fun for their daughter Raha. While Alia was sweating out playing padel with friends, including Aditya Seal, Ranbir was busy playing with Raha outside the court. The adorable moment between the father-daughter duo has gone viral on the internet.

Ranbir Kapoor serves his father's goal as he plays with his daughter while Alia spends time with her friends

In the video shared by a paparazzo, Ranbir was seen wearing his daughter's hairband while Raha freely played in a private sports ground in Mumbai. They were seen playing catch-catch with a ball. In one of the frames when she ran towards Ranbir, she tripped and fell, but she immediately got up. Later, the actor was seen comforting her, by rubbing her knee gently before Raha went again on a run. They even engaged in animated conversations with Raha often calling out her father.

This beautiful father-daughter bond won the hearts of netizens. A user wrote, "Raha is now the heartbeat of all fans," while others dropped heart eyes emoticons. However, a section of the Internet didn't find it too adorable and wrote, "Toh ismein kya hua? Ismein kya special hai?" Another wrote, "Ismein kya hain. Yeh har baap ka duty h to take care of their babies." Some even call this a “PR game”.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's New Year

The Kapoor family, including Neetu Kapoor, went on a family vacation to Thailand with the Bhatts and their friends. Alia took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of her New Year celebrations. She shared a series of photos and captioned it as "2025 : where love leads & the rest just follows...!! Happy new year all."

The other post was of her enjoying water rides, delicious delicacies and spending quality time with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.