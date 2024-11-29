Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary Over A Lunch Date

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: The couple got married in a traditional Manipuri wedding ceremony on November 29, 2023. The wedding rituals took place at Chumthang Shannapung Resort in Imphal and was attended by their family and close friends. The actors are now celebrating their first year anniversary.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram step out for a lunch date on their first anniversary

On November 29, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos with his wife Lin Laishram. The actor shared the photos with the captions, "It’s been 1 year already ??!! Happy Anniversary Love" To mark the special occasion, the couple seemed to have gone on a lunch date.

The photos, taken at a popular restaurant chain in Mumbai, featured Randeep and Lin's candid moments. The Sarbjit actor donned a casual shirt for the outing while Lin wore a white outfit. The couple cut a special cake which was adorned with the words ‘Happy Anniversary’.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram’s wedding

Randeep and Lin had a traditional nuptial ceremony on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur. They got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends. The Sarbjit actor wore a plain white kurta, dhoti and a matching shawl wrapped around himself. He also wore a white and golden pagdi on his head.