Published 20:18 IST, November 29th 2024
Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary Over A Lunch Date
Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: The couple tied the knot in November 2023 and now celebrated their first-year wedding anniversary by stepping out on a lunch date.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: The couple got married in a traditional Manipuri wedding ceremony on November 29, 2023. The wedding rituals took place at Chumthang Shannapung Resort in Imphal and was attended by their family and close friends. The actors are now celebrating their first year anniversary.
Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram step out for a lunch date on their first anniversary
On November 29, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos with his wife Lin Laishram. The actor shared the photos with the captions, "It’s been 1 year already ??!! Happy Anniversary Love" To mark the special occasion, the couple seemed to have gone on a lunch date.
The photos, taken at a popular restaurant chain in Mumbai, featured Randeep and Lin's candid moments. The Sarbjit actor donned a casual shirt for the outing while Lin wore a white outfit. The couple cut a special cake which was adorned with the words ‘Happy Anniversary’.
Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram’s wedding
Randeep and Lin had a traditional nuptial ceremony on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur. They got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends. The Sarbjit actor wore a plain white kurta, dhoti and a matching shawl wrapped around himself. He also wore a white and golden pagdi on his head.
On the other hand, Lin looked like a princess in a traditional Manipuri Potloi dress, which is a cylindrical skirt made up of thick fabric and bamboo. It had red satin cloth adorned on it with heavily embellished work. She opted for a black and golden embellished blouse and completed the wedding look with traditional gold jewellery. The reception, which was held in Mumbai on December 12, was graced by celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah with wife Ratna Shah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jackie Shroff, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Madhur Bhandarkar, Milan Luthria, Gulshan Grover, and many others.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:18 IST, November 29th 2024