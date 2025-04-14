Chennai Super Kings Acknowledge Their Fans' Advice, Make Big Change To Their IPL 2025 Squad And Break Free Of Old Tradition

IPL 2025: The Chennai Super Kings are in turmoil and they are in dire need to bring their campaign back on track. The five-time Indian Premier League champions have looked completely clueless, barring their opening fixture against Hardik Pandya 's Mumbai Indians . The Chennai players look out of form, and the morale of the players looks low. The Chennai-based franchise has lost five out of their last six games and is at the bottom of the points table.

Despite all their troubles, Chennai has been pretty good with the ball in their hands, but it goes unnoticed due to the results they have yielded so far. MS Dhoni 's form has been of great concern. The star CSK wicketkeeper-batter has failed to finish games this season, and hence, it invited a lot of scrutiny. Chennai Super Kings currently have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.554.

Chennai Super Kings Rope In Youngster Ayush Mhatre

Due to their ongoing failures in IPL 2025, the CSK management is being questioned about their strategy at the mega auction. Chennai Super Kings made a couple of interesting buys, but they have failed to fire so far in the cash-rich league. CSK, also known as the 'Dad's Army', have earned themselves the reputation of choosing experience over youth. Ruturaj Gaikwad 's injury has made matters even worse for the Chennai Super Kings. Opening has been a huge issue for the five-time champions, and Gaikwad's untimely injury has added more woes to CSK's campaign.

The Chennai Super Kings have finally listened to their fans and have roped in 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre as Gaikwad's replacement. "He will join the squad in Mumbai in a couple of days," said a source close to CSK management, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

