Rani Mukerji Says Mardaani 3 Is Going To Be 'Dark, Deadly And Brutal', Film To Release In 2026

Mardaani 3 Release Date: Rani Mukerji is all set to return as a feisty cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third installment of the Mardaani franchise. Today, December 13, marks the release anniversary of Mardaani 2 and on this day, Yash Raj Films announced Mardaani 3. Along with a poster, they shared that the film will release in 2026. In a recent interview, Rani spilt beans about what the audience can expect from the upcoming threequel.

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 to go on floors in April 2025

In an interview with Variety, Rani Mukerji opened up about Mardaani 3 and shared that she is "thrilled" to announce that the movie is going on the floors next year in April. She is proud to play the character of "feisty cop" again in the third sequel and said that it is an ode to all the unsung, brave, self-sacrificing cops who work tirelessly every single day to keep the country safe.

(A still from Mardaani franchise | Image: Instagram)

She further described the upcoming movie as "dark, deadly and brutal,” noting that the franchise has a responsibility to meet the expectations of the audience. “When we set out to make Mardaani 3, we were hoping that we find a script that would take the experience of watching a Mardaani franchise film higher,” Mukerji said. “I am really excited about what we have at hand and I’m only hoping that the audience too feels the same after watching Mardaani 3 in theatres," she concluded.

Seeing the poster of Mardaani 3 it seems the movie will revolve around a medical conspiracy as we can see a DNA diagram in the background.

When will Mardaani 3 release in theatres?