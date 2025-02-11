Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mukesh Khanna, Mika Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Strongly Condems YouTuber's Lewd Remark

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Celebs have been bashing the YouTuber for his lewd remark regarding parents' intercourse on the comedy show India's Got Latent. On Tuesday, Mika Singh, Mukesh Khanna and Jackky Bhagnani, among others came heavily on Allahbadia. Shaktiman fame expressed his disapproval and urged for strict punishment against the YouTuber. On the other hand, veteran singer Mika defended Diljit Dosanjh who faced legal issues for his lyrics during the concert and demanded control over the content that goes viral on shows like IGL. However, Ayesha dropped a rather cryptic post seemingly defending Allahbadia by pointing out that there are other more important topics in the country that need to be addressed.

Mika Singh defended singers amid Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mika Singh shared a video in which he called for control over comedians and expressed his anger over partiality towards singers over their lyrics. While no action is taken against comedians. He started the video saying, "Yeh controversy chal rahi hai Samay Raina aur Ranveer Allahbadia ki, maine bhi voh episode dekha hai. Bohot hi wahiyat, bohot hi ajeeb kism ki gaaliyan de rahe hai, kuch bhi bol rahe hai. Audience bechari enjoy kar rahi hai. I’m sure unke fans kaafi honge aur fans ko yeh show pasand bhi hai. Yeh show ya toh sirf unke liye ho joh pasand karte hai par kai baar aisa hota hai ki aap saamne reel chalate ho, YouTube dekhte ho aur episode jismein gaaliyan dikh jate hai. Ek ladki bhi thi usmein voh bhi bohot gaaliyan de rahi hai. Gande gande words bol rahe hai. It’s okay, aapka show hai.”

Defending Diljit Dosanjh and other singers, he said, "Mujhe gussa aata hai jab mera show hota hai ya Diljit Dosanjh ka show hota hai ya kisi bhi bade singer ka show hota hai, bohot saare desh ki raksha karne ke liye log aa jaate hai ki tum sharab pe gaana mat jao, public show pe yeh mat karo voh mat karo. Tum log ko yeh gadhe log nazar nahi aate? Tumhara farz nahi banta? Celebrities aur singers ko fat se notice bhej dete ho toh aap in gadhon ko rok nahi sakte? Itni bakwas kar rahe hai, itne time se bakwas kar rahe hai. Jab koi live concert ho raha hai, Diljit Dosanjh ka joh itna bada show kar raha hai. Muh uthake notice pe notice bhej dete ho, case thok dete ho. Kya aapko yeh log nazar nahi aate?"

Jackky Bhagnani's one-liner reaction to the ongoing controversy around India's Got Latent

According to a report in ANI, Jackky addressed the ongoing controversy and said, “Bhaut galat hai jo bhi hai...I don't agree with it at all. I don't support it also.”

Mukesh Khanna strongly condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's remark

The veteran actor is known for wearing a heart on his sleeves whenever it comes to sharing his opinion on controversies. Speaking of which, he uploaded a video on his YouTube channel where he sharply criticised Ranveer's comment and urged for strict action. In the video, he can be heard saying, "People need to ask, ‘Kya ho gaya hai mere desh ko?'" He further stated, "I have watched this famous YouTuber’s interviews. He has done good work in the past, but now he has gone and spoken about parents and sex. Someone asked me what should be done. I said, ‘You should hold him and beat him. Make him sit on a donkey with his face painted black and make him tour the nation.’”

He also criticised the excessive freedom given to youths nowadays and urged for limitation on Freedom of Expression.

Did Ayesha Khan defend Ranveer Allahbadia? Drops cryptic post

Amid the ongoing controversy, Ayesha urged people to focus on more serious issues rather than getting embroiled in issues like this. She shared a post on her Instagram Stories that read, "Problems we are facing - terrible roads, massive traffic jams, air pollution, general safety, dark comedy on a dark comedy platform." She added, "Solution - Action to be taken on the most serious topic, varna kahin development na ruk jaye. Only if there was a similar outrage for problems bigger than this in the country.”

To what extent can one stoop for fame: Raza Murad on Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks

Speaking to ANI, the veteran actor said, "To what extent can one stoop for fame? There are comedians like Johny Lever, the late Raju Srivastav, Kapil Sharma, did they ever use any abusive language? Rather, they are the most famous comedians. You (Ranveer Allahabadia) talk about barging into your parents' bedroom?... The whole country is shocked... "Targeting India's Got Latent show, the actor added "We are also to some extent guilty that we are tolerating such a show in which abusive language is openly used... Thankfully people took notice of it and action was taken against it..."

Meanwhile, complaints and FIRs have been filed against Allahbadia, Samay Raina and other guests who appeared on the show.

What is the most recent development in Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy?