Ranveer Singh Sports Turban, Shoots For Action Scenes For Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar; Photos From Set Leaked!

Ranveer Singh has proven his mettle throughout his acting career. As an actor, performer, fashion stylist, Ranveer Singh has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. From stepping in the film industry as Bitoo in Band Baja Baraat, he has appeared in several movies that performed well at the box office. The actor will be next seen in an upcoming film named Dhurandhar which is helmed by Aditya Dhar and the picture from the sets is now going viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh’s pic from the sets of Dhurandhar goes viral

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. A leaked picture surfaced on Reddit, can be seen sporting a turban. His face is also seen with a blood-stained injury.

Ranveer's Singh viral pic | Source: Reddit

As soon as the picture went viral, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Damnnnnn.. this is the film that will bring ranveer back into the game and don 3 will probably cement it.”. Another user wrote, “Ranveer man I’m rooting for you.Please let this be good!”. “Ranveer looks convincing in most of his roles”, wrote the third user.

The collaboration comes after their success of film Article 370. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

What’s next for Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar directorial Don 3. The production is set to begin in June 2025 following its planned schedule. The film will also star Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Ranveer Singh Don 3 | Image: X