Ravi Dubey Confirms Playing Lakshman In Ramayana, Shares THIS About Ranbir Kapoor

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi has become one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is based on an epic mythological scripture Ramayana which talks about Lord Rama and Sita and the infamous tale of Sita haran. While the chatter around the film has been going on for months, the makers are yet to officially announce the cast. A few months ago, casting director Mukesh Chhabra hinted that the iconic role of Lakshaman is being played by a veteran TV actor, who will be making his Bollywood debut with the periodical drama.

Soon after Ravi Dubey was snapped with Ranbir and Nitesh Tiwari in Mumbai enjoying dinner. This led to speculation that he would be playing the role of Ranbir’s on-screen younger brother. Now, the TV actor has himself confirmed the news and opened up about his experience working with the Animal actor.

I didn’t talk about it all this while because…: Ravi Dubey

In an interview with Connect Cine, Ravi Dubey called Ranbir the “only commercially viable artist of this generation.” He also shared that all this while he didn’t talk about his association with Ramayana because he didn’t want to give an “irresponsible statement” and reveal Nitesh’s plan. “I am playing Lakshman in the film. I finally have permission from the makers to reveal this. I didn’t talk about it all this while because I didn’t want to give irresponsible statements and spoil Namit (Malhotra) and Nitesh sir’s plans to reveal the cast,” Dubey said.

Ravi Dubey calls Ranbir Kapoor his ‘elder brother’

The Jamai Raja actor, who will be sharing the screen space with Ranbir for the first, said Ranbir is like an elder brother he never had. He called the Bollywood actor the “kind, warm and immaculate professional he ever met”. The actor added, “This is my first time working alongside a megastar like Ranbir Kapoor and his kindness, empathy, silence and grace towards everyone (is impeccable).”

Ravi further mentioned that Ranbir works hard behind the scenes, but on-screen he makes it all effortless. “Every time he is in front of the camera, you will see he has been at it. He is the only commercial, viable artist of this generation,” he concluded.