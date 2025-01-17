Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 12:30 IST, January 17th 2025

'Recovering Very Fast': Doctors Who Treated Saif Ali Khan After Knife Attack

Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Lilivati Hospital doctors have assured that the Bollywood actor is doing fine.

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update. | Image: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Doctors at Lilavati Hospital have shared a health update assuring that the actor is recovering fast. They added that the wounds on the back can have chances of infection. For the unversed, Saif suffered an injury in the spine.

(This is a developing news.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:33 IST, January 17th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: