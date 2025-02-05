Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 12:16 IST, February 5th 2025

Rekha Gets Trolled For Touching Feet Of 2-Decade Younger Rajkumar Satoshi, Netizens Calls Her 'Nautanki'

Rekha bowed and touched veteran director Rajkumar Santoshi's feet, honouring his contributions to cinema at an event. The video is now going viral.

Rekha video from Loveyapa screening event goes viral | Image: X

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their grand Bollywood debut with Loveyapa. Before its theatrical release, a special screening took place in Mumbai, attended by several film industry legends, including Dharmendra and Rekha. However, it was Rekha’s special gestures towards Rajkumar Satoshi that truly caught everyone’s attention.

Netizens making fun of Rekha for touching the feet of 2-decade younger Rajkumar Satoshi

Many celebrities were spotted arriving at the screening, but Rekha’s arrival was marked by a moment of deep respect. The iconic actress bowed and touched veteran director Rajkumar Santoshi's feet, honouring his contributions to cinema. However, this gesture amused some netizens. Shortly after videos from the Loveyapa event went viral, people began commenting on Rekha's actions, further spreading the clip online.

One user remarked, "Full nautanki hai yeh." Another questioned, "Why is she like this? What’s wrong with her?" A comment criticised her for touching Santoshi's feet, stating, "Dude, he is 10 years younger than her. What is this?" Meanwhile, some praised her, noting, "She is always respectful towards everyone."

Rekha touches Dharmendra’s feet, greets Aamir Khan

Rekha also greets Dharmendra as being the co-star of many films. As 89-year-old Dharmendra prepared to leave, 70-year-old Rekha respectfully touched his feet. Upon arriving at the venue, Rekha folded her hands and greeted Aamir with an adaab, to which he responded with a hug. 

She also embraced Aamir's daughter, Ira Khan, who was welcoming guests alongside her father. Videos from the event going viral.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:16 IST, February 5th 2025

Recommended

Delhi Polls 2025 LIVE: AAP-BJP-Cong, 3-Way Contest for Capital's Throne
Election News
India Important Market for AI, Should Be Among Leaders: CEO Sam Altman
Tech News
Professor Offers to Quit as Video of Her 'Marrying' Student Is Viral
India News
Maha Kumbh: PM Modi Takes Boat Ride at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Watch: PM Modi Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh Visit
India News
Trump to Sign Order Barring Transgender Female Athletes from Competing
World News
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Maha Kumbh, to Meet Saints Shortly
India News
Justin Bieber To Pay $300 Million Alimony Post Divorce From Hailey?
Entertainment News
27 Year Old Man Man Caught With Rs 12.9 Lakh Ganja in Thane, Arrested
India News
BREAKING: Several Noida Schools Evacuated After Getting Bomb Threats
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: