Republic Day 2025: Aamir Khan Attends Celebration At Statue Of Unity In Gujarat, Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi

Republic Day 2025: Aamir Khan attended the celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. Photos of the actor visiting the historical landmark and saluting the statue have gone viral on social media. Aamir also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the monument ‘remarkable’.

Aamir Khan visits the Statue of Unity

On January 26, Aamir Khan visited the Statue Of Unity and partook in the Republic Day celebrations. The actor was dressed in all white and a tricolour badge was pinned to his kurta. In a viral video, he can be participating in the flag hoisting, singing the national anthem and saluting the national flag.



Speaking at a press conference, Aamir Khan shared, "I had the opportunity to sit down and reflect on the freedom fighters, including my great-uncle Maulana Azad, who was alongside Gandhi in the struggle. It was a very special day for me, and I truly enjoyed myself. This is a remarkable place that PM Modi envisioned and built. It has become something truly extraordinary. I encourage all citizens to visit here."

Bollywood celebrities extend Republic Day wishes

This Republic Day was also commemorated as the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, which was enacted on January 26, 1950. Celebrities who celebrated Republic Day included Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Allu Arjun, and Sunny Deol.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a message on X in Hindi. "Best wishes for Republic Day," he said. Akshay wrote, "We’re free today because of the sacrifices of yesterday. Let’s honour this freedom by our actions and take India to greater heights. Happy Republic Day!" Hrithik Roshan wished for India's "peace, prosperity and continued progress". "Happy Republic Day to all you beautiful people! May the spirit of unity keep binding us all as Indians," he added. Manoj Bajpayee said, "The energy of Republic Day is unmatched, it fills you with pride and purpose no matter where you are. #HappyRepublicDay everyone Jai Hind!" Malayalam star Mohanlal said the Republic Day serves as a reminder that India’s true strength lies in its people. "Together, we honor the past, celebrate the present, and work for a stronger tomorrow. Honoured to be part of this journey. Jai Hind! Happy Republic Day. #RepublicDay," he added. Sai Pallavi shared photos from her visit to Wagah border in Punjab in September 2024. "On completing 75 years of being a republic nation, grateful to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, makers & protectors of our constitution. On this day that we’re celebrating democracy, thankful to the selfless heroes guarding our frontiers!" she said.