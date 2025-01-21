Ronit Roy's Team To Provide Security To Saif Ali Khan After Major Lapses At Satguru Sharan That Led To Attack: Report

The attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence in the wee hours of January 16 raised major questions about security lapses. The actor sustained major injuries from 6 stabbing wounds which necessitated surgeries. After being treated at the Lilavati Hospital for 5-days, the actor was discharged and came back home to the Satguru Sharan apartment. However, he has seemingly made significant changes to the security systems upon his return.

Saif Ali Khan hires a new security team following his discharge from hospital?

Saif Ali Khan returned home after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 20. The actor appeared healthy and hearty as he waved to fans and greeted paps warmly on his return. Several videos of the actor from his return went viral online. However, one particular video caught the attention of social media users.

In the video actor, best known for appearing in Adaalat fame Ronit Roy was seen besides Saif Ali Khan. If media reports are to be believed, the actor has hired Ronit Roy's security team for his residence. Paparazzi Viral Bhayani confirmed the news of Saif Ali Khan making changes in his security personnel. Speaking to a media publication, Ronit Roy refused to divulge details of the security cover, but assured fans that the Tashan actor is doing well.

Saif Ali Khan underwent critical medical procedures following knife attack

Saif Ali Khan returned home on Tuesday, a little wan but smiling broadly as he left a Mumbai hospital five days after an intruder stabbed him inside his apartment with a knife in the neck and spine. The 54-year-old actor underwent a neurosurgery to treat a spinal injury and plastic surgery to repair wounds on his neck and hands at Lilavati Hospital after he was stabbed by an intruder in the early hours of Thursday last week in his 12th-floor flat in Satguru Sharan building in upscale in Bandra. As he exited the hospital, Khan, wearing a white shirt and a pair of blue jeans, waved to waiting cameras, his hand bandaged, and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support he received throughout his recovery process.