Sahil Khan Faces Backlash For Announcing Wife Milena Alexandra's Conversion To Islam: Pehle Aap Islam Ko Apna Lo

Sahil Khan dons many hats on the professional front, he is an actor, fitness entrepreneur and YouTuber. However, over the years, he has become one of the controversial celebs. Speaking of which, the actor has now attracted a new controversy after announcing that his wife Milena Alexandra has converted to Islam. Khan got married to Milena, 22, in 2024.

A few days ago, Sahil shared a post on his Instagram handle, announcing that his wife has converted to Islam. "Very Proud to Announce That My Wife Milena Alexandra. Has Chosen To Embrace Islam. Alhamdulillah For This Beautiful Journey! May Allah Forgive Us & Accept Our Prayers," he wrote in the caption. In the image, the couple is standing close to each other, but what grabbed netizens attention was, the cross pendant adorning Sahil's neck.

Soon after he shared the post, the netizens flooded the comment section pointing out that Sahil doesn't practice his own religion. "If u really love her …then why u want her to change her religion accept her whatever she is !!" a user wrote. Another wrote, "Sirf Naam ke islam me h fir bhi biwi ka dharm parivartan karna jaruri h." A third user wrote, "Bhai sahab pehle aap Islam ko apna lo"

A user wrote pointed out at the cross pendant chain that Sahil is wearing, "Wife convert to Islam but khud k gale me latakta Cristian ka logo, sahil bhaiiiiiii."

A user commented, "Why is embracing Islam important for her if she loves you so much? Would you not Accept Christianity if you love her truly? No offence but just out of curiosity. What is the use of embracing Islam without studying and researching it? And not only Islam, what is the use of embracing any religion just for marriage if you both have a rock solid bonding? Anyways I wish Sahil Bhai a happy married life ahead. Peace."

A user reminded Sahil that once he said that religion doesn't matter, "Q tumne hi kaha tha dhram me Kuch nhi rakha to fir announce krne ki kya jarurat pad gyi Isley khete he alfaz jab bhi nika le mhu say so samj kr nikal na chi."

