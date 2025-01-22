Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Visit Actor's Residence To Record His Statement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was recently the victim of an attack at his Bandra residence, was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday after five days of treatment.

His return home was closely followed by heavy police security, and visuals of the actor exiting the hospital with a smile and waving at the paparazzi.

Saif greeted his fans and the media present outside his residence as he made his way back home.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police reached the 'Devara' actor's home to record his statement on the matter.



Meanwhile, actor Ronit Roy, known for his roles in TV shows and films, was seen with Saif as he returned home on Tuesday.

Many were curious about Roy's presence, as he was seen coordinating with police officials and overseeing security arrangements at Saif and Kareena Kapoor's home.

It has since been confirmed that Saif Ali Khan has employed Ronit Roy's security firm, 'Ace Security and Protection,' to enhance his safety following the attack.

Saif was attacked last week by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent of theft.

The actor attempted to intervene, leading to a violent confrontation during which he sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

The auto-rickshaw driver who helped Saif that night spoke to ANI, recalling the incident in detail.

"It was around 2-3 a.m. when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle near the gate. A man covered in blood came out, along with 2-4 others. They put him in the auto and decided to go to Lilavati Hospital. I dropped them there, and later I came to know that he was Saif Ali Khan," the driver, Rana, shared.

He described seeing Saif bleeding from his neck and back as he rushed to the hospital.

Following the incident, Mumbai police launched an investigation and registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, Shehzad, was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while attempting to flee to his native village in Bangladesh. The police said he hails from the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

In the aftermath of the traumatic event, Saif's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, took to Instagram to address the situation.

She shared a statement expressing the family's emotional distress, calling the day "incredibly challenging." Kareena also thanked well-wishers for their support but requested privacy during this difficult time.

"It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena wrote in her post.

She further added, "While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time." (ANI)

