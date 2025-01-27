Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Who Is The Woman Linked To Bangladeshi Accused?

A police team from Mumbai on Monday questioned a woman in West Bengal's Nadia district in connection with the attack on Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, a source said. Investigation revealed that the SIM used by the Bangladeshi national, who was arrested earlier in Mumbai for the attack, was registered in the name of the woman, he said.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence in Mumbai on January 16 | Image: X

Who is Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh with link to Saif stabbing case

The woman, identified as Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, was allegedly known to the arrested Bangladeshi in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, Shariful Fakir. Jahangir Sheikh is actually a resident of Andulia in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. A large number of residents of the area work as labourers in Mumbai, like the accused in Saif's case. Andulia is situated about 2 kilometres from the Bangladesh border. That made it easy for Fakir to cross border and enter the Indian soil.

Shariful Fakir has been arrested in connection with Saif Ali Khan stabbing case | Image: X

When questioned about the SIM card found in the attacker's possession, Jahangir Sheikh claimed that she had lost her mobile phone when she was in Kolkata a few years back. "Investigators are trying to find out how the accused got the SIM registered under the woman's name and started using it," cops told PTI. Jahangir Sheikh shared that she had been using her late husband’s cell phone after his death and denied knowing the accused Fakir.

The man who attacked Saif Ali Khan was caotured on CCTV | Image: ANI



Saif's security stepped up as he recovers

Mumbai police, meanwhile, has deployed two constables in two shifts outside the Bandra residence of actor Saif Ali Khan following the knife attack on him by an intruder on January 16. Saif was stabbed multiple times allegedly by Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, a Bangladesh national staying illegally in India, as per police. Facial recognition of the accused will be done to determine whether or not he is the man captured inside the actor's Satguru Sharan building on the night of the attack.