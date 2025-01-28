Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mumbai Police's Evasive Responses Leave Key Questions Unanswered

Saif Ali Khan Attack: It has been 12 days since the 54-year-old actor was brutally assaulted at his residence in Bandra. Since then, the actor was admitted to the Lilavati hospital, underwent critical medical treatments, was discharged and the accused was arrested. However, some key questions regarding what exactly happened on the night of the attack, who took the actor to the hospital, the whereabouts of family members and the motive of the crime, are yet to be answered. In a bid to do the same, the Mumbai Police held a press conference on January 28, but unfortunately, shared to shell any information that was not already known to the public.

Questions Mumbai Police did now answer in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case

Ever since the stabbing of Saif Ali Khan, several questions have lingered and discrepancies in statements have emerged, puzzling the viewers. In their first-ever press conference regarding the case, Paramjit Singh Dahiya from the Mumbai Police congratulated the teams leading the investigation in the matter and shared that their work was ‘excellent' and they have collected ‘ample’ evidence. However, the details regarding what this evidence is and what information police have gathered from witnesses were not revealed. All that was shared was that the officials had ‘strong evidence' against the main accused. The team confirmed receiving, “physical, technical and oral” evidence incriminating the arrested accused.

The police officials did not clarify whether CCTV cameras were not installed on the 11th and 12th floor of Saif Ali Khan's Shatguru Sharan building where the family resides, or whether the cameras were not in working conditions. The Mumbai police addressed reports claiming that the fingerprint gathered from Saif's home did not match the accused that has been detained. In a shocking revelation, Dahiya shared that the Mumbai police have not yet received any report on the fingerprint.

There was also chatter of the police making the accused undergo a facial recognition test. This comes after the accusations that the man held by the Mumbai police appears remarkably different from the man captured in the CCTV footage from the night of the attack. In an evasive manner, the police officials simply stated that they were confident of the arrest that was made and that a facial recognition test is a part of the protocol to collect multiple evidence in order to file the correct chargesheet.

A MLC (Medico-Legal Certificate) report circulating online claims that Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 4:11 am. However, during the press conference, the police claimed that the actor was captured in the CCTV camera of the Lilavati Hospital at 2:47 am. There have also been multiple versions of who took the bleeding actor to the hospital, but the police did not shed light on this in the brief.

Mumbai Police stands by the arrest, rubbish rumours of taking the wrong man in remand

In a breakthrough on January 19, the Mumbai Police arrested Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) from the Thane locality of Mumbai. The officials revealed that the accused was a Bangladeshi national who stayed in Kolkata for a while before immigrating to Mumbai. Citing this as a reason, a team of police has been investigating in West Bengal as well. However, the cops did not specify the motive behind the crime.