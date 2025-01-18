Saif Ali Khan Attacked: 70 Hours And Counting, 30 Police Teams, No Arrests Yet... Stabbing Case Puzzles All

Saif Ali Khan, 54, received six stab injuries, including in his neck, in the attack around 2.30 am on Thursday. He was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed, according to doctors treating him. He continues to be in the hospital. Meanwhile, no arrests in the case have been made so far despite 30 teams of cops hot on the trail of the attacker.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home in Bandra on January 16 | Image: IMDb

Several suspects have been detained by the police over two days since the attack, but the real culprit remains elusive despite his identity being captured on CCTV and being circulated. Meanwhile, several discrepancies have also been found in the statements of the nanny, Eliyama Philip, who was at the house at the time of the attack, the police, the doctors and the auto driver who ferried an injured Saif to the Lilavati Hospital. This has deepened the mystery around the attack and the follow-up investigation.

30 teams of police have been investigating the case | Image: X

Suspects detained, the culprit still at large

Police have tracked down the attacker through CCTV footage. It has been ascertained so far that the intruder did not force his entry or break into the actor's flat but possibly sneaked in at some point during the night with the intention of robbery. He was captured on the 6th floor of the Satguru Sharan building as he fled the scene of the crime. Later on, he changed clothes to avoid detection.

On Friday, Mumbai Police collected CCTV footage from a mobile shop in Dadar visited by the alleged suspect following the incident. "He purchased a pair of earphones for Rs 50," said Hasan, who works at the shop Iqra. Since then, his whereabouts are unknown.

Discrepancies found in statements of case eye-witnesses

The attack left the Adipurush star with serious injuries, and as he recovers at the Lilavati hospital, many questions have come to light that point to the glaring inconsistencies in the accounts of the parties involved - the police, the team of doctors treating Saif, the auto driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who drove the injured actor to the hospital and those present at residence on the night of the attack.

This has seemingly thrown off the cops as they try to pinpoint the truth. Kareena Kapoor, in her statement, claimed that she was present at her home at the time of the incident. The same has been corroborated by Eliyama Philip, Jeh's nanny. However, the auto driver who drove Saif to the Lilavati Hospital claimed that Kareena was not in the auto with the injured actor. "I did not see her. I would not recognise her," Bhajan Singh Rana told Republic.

Kareena Kapoor has been questioned by the cops in the stabbing case | Image: X

According to the FIR filed by the Mumbai Police, the domestic help claimed that Saif's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan was on the 8th floor of the building on the night of the attack on his father and accompanied him to the Lilavati Hospital in an auto. The medical team who met Saif on his arrival said that Taimur, 8, was with him. The auto driver confirmed a 7-8 year-old kid being in the auto with Saif and another man in his 50s. More inconsistencies have puzzled the cops and those trying to piece together this puzzle. Meanwhile, reports indicate that Kareena could be questioned by the cops again.

Saif Ali Khan's statement to reveal all?

In the face of differing statements, Saif Ali Khan will reportedly be questioned about the case on Sunday. His testimony is the most crucial evidence that can piece it all together. According to leaked documents, Saif could be discharged from the hospital on January 21.

Doctors have confirmed that Saif is “out of danger” after being stabbed | Image: IMDb

"He (Saif) is out of danger. He is completely cheerful. In fact, we are planning a discharge in the next two to three days," Lilavati Hospital COO Dr Niraj Uttamani shared with the media.

No official word from the police

Mumbai Police, who had formed 30 teams to nab the assailant and recovered CCTV footage showing a suspect's face, have failed to nab the culprit three days after the incident. They have refrained from speaking in the media about the case as the focus remains on the investigation rather than press bytes.