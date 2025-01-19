Saif Ali Khan Attacker Arrested: Who Is Mohammad Shehzad? Man Who Stabbed Actor Multiple Times At His Bandra Residence

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: After two misidentifications, Mumbai Police and Crime Branch in a joint operation nabbed the main suspect in Saif's attack case, according to a report in ANI. The suspect was arrested during the wee hours of Sunday, January 19, from Thane and has confessed to committing the crime, ANI quoted Mumbai Police saying. The police have confirmed that the attacker was using multiple names to conceal his identity.

Who is Saif Ali Khan's attacker?

According to ANI, the main suspect has been identified as Vijay Das, who has been using multiple names Bijoy Das and Mohammed Iliyas to conceal his identity. However, later at a press conference Police confirmed that his real name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad. The suspect, who worked as a waiter at a restaurant in Mumbai, was tracked down to a construction site in Hiranandani Estate, where he was hiding in dense bushes. After a prolonged search, he was caught and handed over to Bandra police. Mumbai Police has lodged the main suspect at Khar Police station. He will be presented in court today, where the police seek custody. They suspect that he is a Bangladeshi national. The attacker's arrest is expected to reveal more about the case.

More details regarding the suspect and the case will be revealed by Mumbai Police at their briefing later at the DCP zone IX office at 9 am today.

Earlier, a person was detained in Mumbai and questioned. However, police clarified that he has no involvement with the case. Yesterday, Mumbai police detained another suspect in Chattisgarh. The suspect was nabbed by the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh , while he was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express train and was handed over to the Mumbai Police. The suspect was identified as Aakash Kanojia, aged 32-33 years. The RPF also shared the picture of the suspect.

All you need to know about Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident