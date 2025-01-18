Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Actor Needs Complete Rest, To Be Under Observation For 3 Days, Says Doctor

Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Case: The Bollywood actor was attacked during the wee hours of January 16. Following which, he was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. The actor, who suffered multiple injuries during a scuffle with an intruder at his Bandra residence, has been advised to rest. He has been shifted from ICU to special ward and had been kept under doctor's observation. On Saturday, doctor shared a new update on actor's health and assured that he is doing fine.

Saif Ali Khan's surgery went for almost 6 hours

Dr Nitin Dange shared the actor will be under doctors observation for next 2-3 days at Lilavati Hospital. He has been advised to take complete rest as the surgery went for almost 6 hours and he has deep wounds.

"The wound was very deep and we are taking lot of precautions at this stage. Saif Ali Khan health is recovering well. He needs to take complete rest and his movement has been restricted for a week, says Dr Nitin Dange, chief neurosurgeon at the Lilavati Hospital, who did actor's the surgery.