Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Restrict Paparazzi Access To Jeh And Taimur After Stabbing Incident, Impose Conditions

Days after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed inside his Mumbai home, the Devara actor and his wife Kareena Kapoor have laid down certain ground rules for the paparazzi. As per the latest report, Bebo's team held a meeting with the Mumbai paparazzi on Tuesday where they requested them to follow some guidance concerning taking photos of Jeh and Taimur. This comes amid heightened security measures for the Pataudi family.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor request paparazzi to not pictures of their children: reports

According to the report, Saif and Kareena have asked the paparazzi not to photos of their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan. They also urged photographers not to gather outside their homes due to increased security concerns.

File photo of Pataudi family and Paps | Image: X

The Tashan couple stated that pictures of them can be taken if they attend events.

Why did Saif Ali Khan get attacked?