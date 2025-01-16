Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Paparazzi Videos Show Elaborate Lead Up To His Home, Was His And Family's Security Compromised?

In the wee hours of January 16, Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor sustained multiple injuries and is currently under treatment at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. "Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this one is close to spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi," Lilavati Hospital's COO Dr Niraj Uttamani said.

The knife attack has also shed light on the security of celebs in Mumbai, especially considering how paparazzi are always on their tail for content that is then being shared on social media. Did the paparazzi's elaborate coverage of the stars' movements in the city compromise their security?

A photo of Satguru Sharan building where Saif Ali Khan resides with his family | Image: X

Saif's home always buzzing with paps

Saif's home has always been under media attention. Media persons are often spotted with their cameras trained at the Devara actor's home for exclusive videos of Saif, Kareena and their kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan, along with other family members.

Saif with his family at his Bandra home | Image: Varinder Chawla

On special occasions and festivals, like Raksha Bandhan , Christmas , Diwali and birthday gatherings, extended videos of the alley leading to their home Satguru Sharan are recorded. Such clips are all over social media. Many videos of the family members greeting the paps as they move out and about the city are a hit on Instagram and other social media platforms. Kareena, Saif and their kids shifted to this residence two years back and the property is said to be at an estimated value of Rs 103 crore.

When Saif told paparazzi 'aap bedroom mein aa jaiye'

In 2023, a video of Saif Ali Khan went viral when he was captured with his wife Kareena Kapoor outside their home late at night. As the paparazzi screamed the couple’s name for their glimpses, the Adipurush actor made a witty remark stating, “Aisa kariye aap humare bedroom mein aa jaiye (Do one thing, come to our bedroom),” suggesting he was uncomfortable with how their privacy was being breached by the paparazzi.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got marriaed in 2012 | Image: X

In an interview later on, Saif shared, “There were about 25 cameras that walked inside the gate, into the compound, into the lobby of the building. And so the next step was the bedroom. So I did say, why don’t you guys come in,” he said with a laugh.