Saif Ali Khan Recovers Quickly After Attack, Removes Hand Brace For First Outing With Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor: The couple recently faced a tragedy at their residence in Bandra on January 16. An intruder, now identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, stabbed the Dil Chahta Hai actor multiple times necessitating surgeries. The actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where he received treatment. He was discharged on January 21. Days later, the couple stepped out for a Sunday outing amid heavy security.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor steps out amid heavy security

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor step out together for the first time since the horrific stabbing incident. While the Omkara actor opted for a blue T-shirt and matching denim, Kareena Kapoor went for a grey sweatshirt, black baggy trousers, and a sports cap.

The couple was seen stepping out amidst high security. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have reportedly been provided temporary police protection following the incident.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case update

On January 25, Mumbai Police collected actor Saif Ali Khan's blood sample and clothes for investigation as part of the probe into the attack on the actor at his residence last week. The remand copy of the accused available with ANI states that the clothes Saif Ali Khan was wearing at the time of the attack were taken into police custody for investigation.

Apart from this, blood stains have been found on the clothes worn by the accused Shariful Islam on the night of the incident, for which Saif Ali Khan's blood samples have also been collected. Saif's blood samples and clothes and the attacker's clothes have been sent to the Forensic Lab (FSL) so that it can be proved that the blood stains visible on the attacker's clothes are of the actor, police said. According to the police, the accused attempted to enter three houses before reaching Saif Ali Khan's residence with the intent to steal. Mumbai Police believes the discovered fingerprints will play a significant role in the investigation. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery on Tuesday.