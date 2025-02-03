Published 17:01 IST, February 3rd 2025
Saif Ali Khan Resumes Work After Stabbing At Home, Says 'Feels Nice To be Standing...' As He Promotes Jewel Thief
Saif Ali Khan was snapped at an event in Mumbai on February 3. He was stabbed at his Bandra residence on January 16 and was discharged five days later.
Saif Ali Khan participated in the Next On Netflix event, where he launched his upcoming film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. He was snapped with his movie's co-star Jaideep Ahlawat and producer-director Siddharth Anand. "It feels nice to be standing here in front of you. I'm very excited to be here and talking about the movie. Siddharth (Anand) and I have been talking about this movie for a long time. I always wanted to do a heist film. I couldn't have asked for a better co-star. It's a lovely movie and I could not have been more excited," he shared from the stage.
The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab wounds, including on his neck and near the spine, in a brutal attack at his house in Bandra in the early hours of January 16. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Saif was most recently seen in Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1, which was released in theatres across the country in September 2024. The Koratala Siva-directed movie, which featured Khan in the role of the antagonist, marked his debut in Telugu cinema. It also starred Jahnvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Jewel Thief is directed by Robbie Grewal and will stream on digital directly.
Saif reunites with Siddharth Anand for Jewel Thief
Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand are collaborating again in Jewel Thief after many years. The Pathaan and War director, who serves as a producer on Saif's next. has directed him in Salaam Namaste (2005) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007).
The storyline of Jewel Thief will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan’s and Jaideep Ahlawat’s characters, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.
