Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Seen Entering The House In New CCTV Footage

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: A new CCTV footage has emerged that shows a man who stabbed the actor, climbing the stairs before entering the actor's house during the wee hours of January 16. The footage (the time-stamped 1:37 AM) shows the man climbing the stairs cautiously so as not to alert the neighbours. In the video, we can see the attacker's face is covered and is carrying a school bag.

Mumbai Police detained Saif Ali Khan's attacker

Mumbai Police detained the attacker after over 30 hours of manhunt by multiple police teams. As visuals surfaced this morning, the arrested suspect was seen being taken to Bandra police station. Details of his identity are yet to be known but police sources claim that he is the one who broke into the residence of Saif and Kareena’s Bandra house in the wee hours of Thursday. The cops believe that the attacker had changed his clothes to avoid being spotted and nabbed. The suspect was seen near the Bandra railway station after the incident.

The police are grilling the attacker and will take him to court after a medical checkup.

(A screengrab from the video)

Saif Ali Khan is recovering 'very fast'

A statement issued by Saif’s treating doctor In Lilavati said, “Saif Ali Khan's condition is stable... Saif's condition is improving... Saif is feeling better.. He has been shifted to a special room. Shifted from ICU to a special room...Visitors have been restricted from meeting him.”

“Saif needs rest. Today, Saif walked and walked comfortably. There is no pain. All parameters are fine. Visitors are restricted to prevent infection. There is a spine injury. The chances of infection should be avoided.”

Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said: "I was the first doctor who saw him first. Saif walked in like a lion. Taimur accompanied him. He's currently doing well. We have shifted him from ICU to a special room." He added that the actor's movements are restricted due to the injury in the spine and it has a potential charge of infection. Henceforth, they have restricted visitors movement.