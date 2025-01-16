Search icon
Published 08:32 IST, January 16th 2025

2 AM, Intruder And Stabbing Attempt: What We Know About Saif Ali Khan's Late Night Horror

Saif Ali Khan has been hospitalised at Lilawati Hospital and a case has been registered by the Mumbai Police.

Saif Ali Khan | Image: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan was attacked reportedly by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday. The actor has been hospitalised at Lilawati Hospital and a case has been registered by the Mumbai Police. Saif is one of the veteran actors of Bollywood, who was last seen in Devara, alongside Jr NTR, marking his Telugu debut.

What happened at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence in Mumbai?

It has been reported that the Cocktail actor was injured after an intruder barged into his residence. The incident occurred around 2 AM on Thursday when Saif was sleeping in his house, along with his family members. An unknown person entered the residence and argued with his maid, late last night. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked the actor with a sharp object. 

Updated 08:39 IST, January 16th 2025

