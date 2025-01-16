Published 08:32 IST, January 16th 2025
2 AM, Intruder And Stabbing Attempt: What We Know About Saif Ali Khan's Late Night Horror
Saif Ali Khan has been hospitalised at Lilawati Hospital and a case has been registered by the Mumbai Police.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Saif Ali Khan was attacked reportedly by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday. The actor has been hospitalised at Lilawati Hospital and a case has been registered by the Mumbai Police. Saif is one of the veteran actors of Bollywood, who was last seen in Devara, alongside Jr NTR, marking his Telugu debut.
What happened at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence in Mumbai?
It has been reported that the Cocktail actor was injured after an intruder barged into his residence. The incident occurred around 2 AM on Thursday when Saif was sleeping in his house, along with his family members. An unknown person entered the residence and argued with his maid, late last night. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked the actor with a sharp object.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 08:39 IST, January 16th 2025