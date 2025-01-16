2 AM, Intruder And Stabbing Attempt: What We Know About Saif Ali Khan's Late Night Horror

Saif Ali Khan was attacked reportedly by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday. The actor has been hospitalised at Lilawati Hospital and a case has been registered by the Mumbai Police. Saif is one of the veteran actors of Bollywood, who was last seen in Devara, alongside Jr NTR, marking his Telugu debut.

What happened at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence in Mumbai?