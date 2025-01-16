Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Jr NTR Expresses Shock, Prays For Devara Co-star's Speedy Recovery

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai at 2 AM on Thursday. The actor is currently undergoing surgery at the Lilavati Hospital as he has sustained four minor injuries and 2 deep injuries. Soon after the news broke out, Jr NTR was among the first to react. For the unversed, Jr NTR and Saif have worked together in Devara: Part 1 (2024).

Jr NTR's reaction to Saif Ali Khan's stab incident

Taking to his X handle, Jr NTR expressed shock and wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

What happened at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence in Mumbai?

It has been reported that an unknown person entered the residence and argued with his maid, late last night. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked the actor with a sharp object. At the time of the incident, some family members were present in the house, an official said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."

Following the incident, he was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and was reported to be out of danger, the official said. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Bandra police reached the spot and launched an investigation, he said, per PTI.

Saif Ali Khan's health update