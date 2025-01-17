Saif Ali Khan Stabbing A Mystery Like No Other - Police, Doctors, Auto Driver, Jeh's Nanny's Accounts Differ

The break-in at Saif Ali Khan's upscale Bandra society residence and the knife attack on him on January 16 sent shockwaves through the country while raising intriguing questions about security and celebrity life in the financial and showbiz hub, Mumbai. The attack left the Adipurush star with serious injuries and as he recovers at the Lilavati hospital, many questions have come to light that point to the glaring inconsistencies in the accounts of the three parties involved - the police, the team of doctors treating Saif and the auto driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who drove the injured actor to the hospital.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home in Mumbai | Image: IMDb



How did the accused enter Saif Ali Khan's home?

Saif and Kareena reside in the 12th floor apartment of the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, Mumbai. Their home is worth ₹103 crore. Highrise buildings have an elaborate security system, a claim backed by veteran actor Raza Murad, who wondered how the attacker managed to enter the building despite 3-4 layers of security check.

The attacker also hid for several hours near the home as he was not captured on the CCTV camera 2 hours before the attack. Additionally, there is no entry to the building without a card.

The attacker who stabbed Saif Ali Khan acptured in CCTV footage | Image: ANI

Where exactly was Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Jeh's nanny Eliyama Philip, who first encountered the armed attacker, said in her statement that all members of the family - Saif, Kareena, Jeh and Taimur, and some staffers were present at home during the time of the attack. On Instagram, a post was shared by Sonam Kapoor which suggested that Kareena was not at home at the time of the incident. A video also surfaced in which Kareena was seen seemingly losing her cool on the staffers, with an auto standing behind her. The clip was of the building entrance.

Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012 | Image: X

Additionally, the auto driver who drove Saif to the Lilavati Hospital claimed that Kareena was not in the auto with the injured actor. "I did not see her. I would not recognise her," Bhajan Singh Rana told Republic.

Who brought injured Saif to the hospital?

According to the FIR filed by the Mumbai Police, the domestic help claimed that Saif's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan was on the 8th floor of the building on the night of the attack on his father and accompanied him to the Lilavati Hospital in an auto. The medical team who met Saif on his arrival said that Taimur, 8, was with him.

Bhajan Singh Rana said that Taimur was with his father in his auto with another man in his 50s. According to Rana and the team at Lilavati Hospital, Ibrahim was not there.

What is the real motive behind the attack?

According to the police and Saif Ali Khan's family, the case is of attempted burglary. However, at any given point in time, 6 staff members are present at the actor's house. Eliyama Philip said in her statement to the police that all family members were present at home (4) on the night of the attack, with five other house helps. Burglary, attempted by 1, with so many others around, seems rather confounding.

Eliyama Philip recorded her statemnt with the Mumbai Police | Image: IANS

Was there an attempt to kidnap Jeh?

Recounting the horrific events of the night, Eliyama Philip said she was sleeping on the floor in Jeh's room and woke up around 2 am when she heard a sound and saw a man, the suspect, move towards the sleeping child. Panicked, she rushed to pick him up and was pushed away by the man, armed with a wooden stick and a long hexa blade. According to Philip, the attacker demanded ₹1 crore to leave the family alone.

Saif Ali Khan with his kids, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh | Image: Instagram