Published 10:06 IST, February 4th 2025

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Attack: Actor's Neck Scar Photos Go Viral Amid 'Publicity Stunt' Claims

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during the wee hours of January 16 when an intruder entered his house to rob and instead stabbed the actor multiple times.

Saif Ali Khan's neck injury takes over internet. | Image: Instant Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan has been recovering at his home after suffering from a brutal attack incident that occurred at his home on January 16 by an intruder. According to the doctors' team at Lilavati Hospital, the veteran actor suffered two injuries in his arms, one at the neck and one at the back near the backbone. While all the other injuries are well hidden, Saif's neck injury is quite visible and has taken over the internet. On Monday, the Hum Tum actor attended Netflix's event, marking his return to work. Earlier, his quick recovery fuelled speculation on social media that the stabbing incident was a "publicity stunt".

Saif Ali Khan's neck injury scar image goes viral

Saif Ali Khan attended a Netflix event in Mumbai yesterday where he promoted his forthcoming movie Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter. The actor happily posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. He was seen in a denim-on-denim look where his neck scar was visible. Now, a fan page dedicated to Kareena Kapoor shared a close-up shot of his neck scar and seeing it we can say it's quite huge starting from under his ear to his neck. The scar seemed red and sore.

(A file photo of Saif Ali Khan from Netflix event | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Sharing the image, the page in the caption wrote, "For those that questioned Kareena and Saif these past few weeks; here are Saif’s latest pictures. Instead of flaunting his injuries, he makes an appearance with a collared shirt. A well healed laceration at the neck is visible."

Meanwhile, there have been various theories around Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case, one of which is, that the man arrested in the case is seemingly different from CCTV still. Even the CID, investigating the fingerprints, revealed that the fingerprints gathered from Saif's home didn't match with the man arrested.

Saif Ali Khan's first word after brutal attack case

During the event, Saif talked about the project and added, "it feels nice to be standing here in front of you. And it feels very nice to here (at event)." The actor shared that he always wanted to do a heist movie and film like this. He even praised his co-star, "I couldn't have asked for a better co star. And basically a lovely movie and I'm very excited." Apart from Saif, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapur in pivotal roles. The heist drama, helmed by Robbie Grewal, is about, "a Jewel thief is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world's most elusive diamond – The African Red Sun." 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:06 IST, February 4th 2025

