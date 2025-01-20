Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Reveals His Masterplan To Sneak Inside Actor's Home, Hold Jeh Hostage

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police, on Sunday, nabbed the actor's attacker from a construction site near the Thane area. After the court granted 5 days of police custody of the accused, the officers took him to Bandra Police Station where they interrogated him asking about his motive for entering Saif's house and attacking the actor with a knife.

Saif's attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad planned to hold Jeh hostage for ransom?

During the interrogation, Shariful revealed that he was financially struggling and in an attempt to return to Bangladesh, he planned to commit robbery at the actor's house. He admitted to surveying Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence in the Satguru Sharan building and shared he identified an east entry point when he did a recce on January 15. Later that day which was the wee hours of January 16, he returned and entered the building at around 1:30 AM, a source told Republic.

He confessed to robbing the house with a plan to hold the couple's youngest son Jeh hostage and demand a ransom of ₹1 crore. However, when he saw Saif, he got scared and attacked the actor before fleeing without stealing anything.

(Saif Ali Khan's attcker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad | Image: ANI)

Not just Saif, he had also done a recce of Mannat but owing to tight security and high walls he dropped the plan to target SRK's house. He had also done a recce of Salman Khan's house.

Has Mumbai Police recorded Saif Ali Khan's statement?

On Sunday, senior officials visited the 11th floor of the hospital where the actor is admitted to record his Saif's statement. But upon reaching they got to know, that he was asleep so they had to return. Now, the police will record the statement either this evening or on Tuesday. A team of Mumbai police is deployed on the floor for the actor's security and only family and close friends are allowed to meet the actor.

(A file photo of Saif Ali Khan | Image: ANI)