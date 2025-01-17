Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Former Nanny Expresses Concern For Taimur And Jeh, Says 'Unbearable For Me To Imagine How...'

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence during the wee hours of January 16 in an attempted robbery. The actor was stabbed 6 times out of which 2 were deep cuts. Following the attack, the actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he underwent surgery. The actor is now out of danger but is reported to still unconscious. Amid this, Taimur's former nanny Lalita D'Silva expressed concern over the incident and said it was "unbearable" for her to imagine how Taimur and Jeh would be feeling. She urged for strict punishment against attackers.

Taimur's former nanny Lalita D'Silva expressed concern for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's kids

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Lalita D'Silva shared, "I am feeling very bad, and it is unbearable for me to imagine how Taimur and Jeh will be feeling at this point, especially Jeh, who is so young." She further shared the kids must have gotten really scared. "I am feeling very anxious about this whole incident, and firmly believe that the culprits must be punished. I haven't been able to speak to anyone from the family yet, but I wish and pray that they are all safe, " she concluded.

(A file photo of Lalita D'Silva with Jeh | Image: Instagram)

Following the surgery, Saif was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) for a day of observation. Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital assured that the surgery was successful and he is out of danger. A 2.5-inch piece of a knife was removed from his spine, the doctors said, adding he was on a "100 percent recovery path".

(A file photo of the Pataudi family | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about the attacker who stabbed Saif Ali Khan 6 times?