Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Court Sends Actor's Attacker Mohammad Shehzad To 5-Day Police Custody

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: During the wee hours of Sunday, Mumbai Police and Crime Branch in a joint operation arrested Saif Ali Khan's attacker from the Labour Camp, Thane. Police reported that he had been working as a waiter at a restaurant in Thane and used the alias, Vijay Das. He sneaked into Saif and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra residence during the wee hours of January 16 and attacked the actor multiple times when being caught red-handed. Following the attack he escaped the crime scene by fleeing from the fire exit staircase. Saif was rushed to the hospital in an auto where he underwent a 6-hour-long surgery. As the actor is recovering at the hospital, Mumbai Police presented the accused, who is said to be a Bangladeshi National, in Bandra Holiday court where they requested 14-day custody. After hearing both sides, the court granted police custody for five days.

Bandra Court Grants 5-day Police Custody

The court said there are reasons to believe that as the accused is from Bangladesh there could be a conspiracy at the international level hence this needs to be investigated. “We are satisfied by the demand of Mumbai Police. The accused has entered inside the residence of a celebrity and attacked him. The police need to recover the clothes worn by him on that day. Hence, custodial interrogation is required. The police also needs to recover the knife that was used by the accused. The learned defence council has said that no notice was given to the accused U/S43A of the BNS.” The court added, “After having considered the submission of the defence and the prosecution i find that they are well founded allegations. The investigation is at an early stage. The accused has been arrested earlier today. The police therefore are justified in asking sufficient period for an investigation."